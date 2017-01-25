Sealed with a hiss! Bronx Zoo lets you name a cockroach after your Valentine

by Rachel Jordan

This Valentine’s Day, a zoo in New York wants you to think outside the box when it comes to gift giving.

The Bronx Zoo has kicked off its annual name-a-roach event. For a few weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day– zoo goers and anyone else interested can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach in honor of someone they love.

According to the zoo herpetologist– nothing says love like naming a roach. For a $10 donation, you can download a certificate from the zoo’s website featuring the name chosen for the cockroach. The proceeds go towards The Wildlife Conservation Society.