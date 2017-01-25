Sales of ‘1984’ skyrocket after Kellyanne Conway’s ‘alternative facts’

by Rachel Jordan

The demand for George Orwell’s novel “1984” has been skyrocketing..and while it’s not completely clear why, some critics are pinning it on President Trump.

The book became the top-seller on Amazon’s computer-generated list Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Other books with similar themes are also in high demand.

Some commentators are attributing that to President Trump’s inauguration and the term “alternative facts”. It was first mentioned by his Senior Adviser, Kellyanne Conway, which some critics called “Orwellian.”