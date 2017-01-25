‘Lesbianism’ listed as problem on North Carolina woman’s medical chart

by Rachel Jordan

INDIAN TRAIL, NC (WFXB) – This morning, one North Carolina woman made a shocking discovery on her medical chart after a visit to her doctor.

Kristina Rodriguez of Indian Trail had blood work done after worrying that her iron was too low. When she picked up her medical chart, a so-called medical problem was listed by her doctor and it read “lesbianism.”

Kristina says that her doctors told her “lesbianism” was listed as a medical problem to protect her from being offended. However, the hospital released a statement saying ‘lesbianism’ is not an appropriate clinical diagnosis, and they are investigating the issue.