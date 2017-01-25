Executive Actions

President Trump's first days in office included signing several new Executive Actions.

by wfxb

President Donald Trump is expected to sign more executive orders today during a trip to the Department of Homeland Security. These actions are reportedly related to immigration, including his plan for a wall on the US/Mexico border.

Some Republican strategists believe he is stumbling in his first few days with the media, as some of his administration’s staffers continue to argue over claims of millions of illegal ballots cast on election day that cost Trump the popular vote and attendance numbers at his inauguration.