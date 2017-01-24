Wild Weather Weekend

Powerful storms slammed various parts of the country, hitting some states with heavy rain, high winds, and snow.

by wfxb

A powerful nor’easter has made its way up the east coat, bringing heavy winds, rain and snow to the Northeast. Wind took down trees in Pennsylvania, while coastal regions are trying to defend their shorelines from beach erosion. The storms in the north come after deadly tornadoes swept across the Southeast, hitting parts of Georgia especially hard. The storm in the northeast is expected to last through the rest of today.