Pet of the Week: Perry

by Briana Supardi

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Perry. He’s a 3-year old domestic short hair cat who loves nothing more than to snuggle up on your lap! This love bug isn’t only great with people, he’s great with other cats too, making him the perfect companion for anyone! For more information, contact All 4 Paws Animal Rescue​ at (843) 237-7297.