Deadly Mall Shooting

Police say one person was killed and several others were injured in an attempted robbery of a jewelry store at a mall in San Antonio.

by wfxb

One suspect is in the hospital while the second suspect is now in custody after a deadly jewelry heist at the Kay Jewelers at the Rolling Oaks shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday. The two suspects attempted to rob the store and ran into two good Samaritans as they left the jewelry store. One of the intervening citizens was killed. The other good samaritan had a concealed carry license and shot one of the suspects, while the other fled.