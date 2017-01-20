It’s moving day at the White House

by Rachel Jordan

WASHINGTON, DC (WFXB) – While Americans watched President Donald Trump get sworn in at the capitol, the White House staff will be engrossed in a lightning-fast operation: moving day.

Around 11AM this morning, moving trucks arrived at the White House and staff had to simultaneously move out the Obama’s and move in the Trump’s within six hours.

Approximately a year before the inauguration, the Chief Usher typically draws up a layout of the White House for the incoming president, along with detailed instructions on what can and cannot be changed. The first family will arrive as early as 3:30PM, depending on how long the procession takes.