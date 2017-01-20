Inauguration Day

President-Elect Donald Trump will become the nation's 45th President today.

by wfxb

Despite the forecast of foul weather and heightened security, a large crowd is expected today for the inauguration of the country’s 45th President- Donald Trump. The President-Elect and his family already kicked off the festivities last night, with a concert and fireworks over the National Mall. Today will be Trump’s official swearing-in, and his first speech to the nation as President. Security is expected to be tight, with the a handful of protests expected this weekend.