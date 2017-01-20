Feeling homesick and missing the Carolinas? Get a whiff of this

by Rachel Jordan

Clearly there are a million reasons to love the area we live in, but if you just can’t get enough of it…you’re in luck because you can now buy your very-own candle that smells like your favorite state.

The company Homesick’s South Carolina candle will reportedly take you back to the Palmetto State, with hints of palmetto, hibiscus, sweet tea, and sea breeze.

For our friends in North Carolina, don’t feel left out because Homesick offers a scent that’s reminiscent of fresh blueberries, and of course, barbecue. Each candle costs $30.