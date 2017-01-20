$74,000 parking spot for sale in downtown Charleston

by Rachel Jordan

CHARLESTON, SC (WFXB) – Around $74,000 gets you a long way in most parts of South Carolina, but in downtown Charleston, it gets you a parking spot.

Domicile Real Estate Brokerage is selling the 100-square foot single parking space near King Street for $74,000. The listing that went on sale Tuesday describes it as ‘your chance to buy your very own private parking space in the heart of downtown Charleston.”

The firm has other costly spaces for sale, including four on East Bay going for $98,000 each.