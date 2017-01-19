Capitol Hill Hearings Continue

Some more of President-Elect Trump's cabinet nominees took some tough questions yesterday.

Four hearings on Capitol Hill featured some more of President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominees, including three cabinet positions and the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Democrats targeted Housing and Human Services nominee Georgia Congressman Dr. Tom Price for his financial investments, while Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s hearing to be the next EPA administrator raised questions about his previous ties to energy companies. UN Ambassador nominee Gov. Nikki Haley was asked about Russia, and Wilbur Ross, the nominee to be the next commerce secretary, had previously fought against a trade partnership singed by President Obama.