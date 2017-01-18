Orlando Shooter Arrested

A man wanted in the fatal shootings of a pregnant woman and an Orlando police officer has been arrested

by wfxb

Authorities have captured the man accused of killing a police officer outside an Orlando Walmart. The arrest of 41-year-old Markeith Loyd put end to an intense manhunt that lasted more than a week. Loyd was found him in an abandoned home, where he was armed. Loyd was originally wanted for shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend back in December. Off-duty officer Deborah Clayton approached him last Monday at a Walmart, where Loyd allegedly shot and killed her.