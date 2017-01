Wife of Pulse Nightclub gunman faces federal court

by Rachel Jordan

The widow of Pulse Nightclub shooter Omar Mateen is set to appear in federal court today.

Noor Salman — facing charges including obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting Mateen’s material support to ISIS.

Authorities took Salman into custody Monday at her family’s home in the San Francisco area. Omar Mateen was shot dead by authorities after killing 49 people in the deadliest mass shooting in US┬áhistory.