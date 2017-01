Think you’re job is tough? Here are the most stressful jobs of 2017

by Rachel Jordan

Think your job is tough? A 2017 report from CareerCast.com identified the most and least stressful jobs in america

Coming in at number one was enlisted military personnel, followed by firefighter, airline pilot and law enforcement.

The job search site ranked the professions by evaluating eleven stress factors — including deadlines, public scrutiny, physical demands and competition — and creating a “stress score” for each.