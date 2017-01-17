Nightclub Shooter Captured

A gunman suspected of killing nearly 40 people during a New Year's attack at an Istanbul nightclub has reportedly been caught in a police operation.

by wfxb

Turkey’s deputy Prime Minister is now congratulating police in Istanbul, saying they have the suspected nightclub gunman in custody. The suspect had been on the run ever since the New Year’s mass shooting that killed nearly forty people, including tourists from across the globe. Turkish authorities say the suspect has now confessed to carrying out the massacre. They describe him as a well-educated terrorist who carried out the shooting in the name of ISIS, and most likely trained in Afghanistan and is believed to have entered Turkey in January of 2016.