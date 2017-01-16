Mississippi city under fire for tweeting ‘Great Americans Day’

by Rachel Jordan

BILOXI, MS (CNN) – Biloxi, Mississippi is in the middle of a social media firestorm after the city referred to Martin Luther King, Junior day by a different name in a tweet.

The social media post read, “Operations would be closed on the third Monday of the month.” But not for MLK Day, for Great Americans Day – a designation in the state since 1985. But the country didn’t like it.

After thousands of shares and re-tweets, the city became click-bait, prompting a meeting Monday morning, where officials would decide whether or not to change the name to align with the federal holiday.