Abducted SC teen meets birth parents 18 years later

by Rachel Jordan

WALTERBORO, SC (WFXB) – A Florida couple finally met their daughter in South Carolina, 18 years after she was abducted from a hospital as a newborn.

Alexis, who was born Kimiyah Mobley, met her birth parents, Shanarra Mobley and Craig Aiken in Walterboro on Saturday, the town she was raised in by her abductor, Gloria Williams.

Williams was arrested on kidnapping charges Friday morning and is now in custody. Williams’ alleged double life was revealed after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about her daughter’s true identity.