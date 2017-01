Pet Of The Week: Lenny

by Briana Supardi

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Lenny. He’s a young Pitt Bull mix. He’s an easy going pup who loves walks, belly rubs, and lounging around! Lenny would make the perfect addition to any family. For more information, contact All 4 Paws Animal Rescue​ at (843) 237-7297.