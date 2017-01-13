Cuban Immigration Reform

The Obama Administration will repeal the "Wet Foot, Dry Foot" measure of Cuban immigration.

by wfxb

In the closing days of his administration, President Obama is taking another step to try and improve relations with Cuba. The White House announcing today that it will be repealing a measure known as the “Wet foot, Wry foot” policy, which granted automatic residency to virtually every Cuban who arrived in the United States. Starting today, Cubans arriving illegally to the U.S. will be sent back to the island to be accepted by the Cuban Government.