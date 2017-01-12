Trump Picks in Committee

More of President-Elect Trump's Cabinet nominees have confirmation hearings today.

by wfxb

President-Elect Trump held his first press conference since wining the election yesterday, refusing to answer some questions form the press and raising some concerns about the possible conflict of interest with the Trump business. The President-Elect’s Cabinet picks also took some hard questions during their senate confirmation hearings, namely Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson. Additional Cabinet nominees will have confirmation meetings today, while Senate Republicans work to take the first step in repealing Obamacare.