Study suggests ingredient in Nutella may cause cancer

by Rachel Jordan

If you love Nutella, brace yourself. A new report says an ingredient in the chocolate spread could cause cancer.

The controversy centers around palm oil. The company that makes this chocolate spread, says using a different type of oil would lead to a less quality product.

The European Food Safety Authority released a study that that confirms mice ingesting palm oil developed an aggressive form of cancer. This news had led to a 3% drop in sales of Nutella and some Italian food makers are refusing to sell the product.