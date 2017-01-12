More than $160K raised for victim in Facebook Live attack

by Rachel Jordan

It was the viral video that drew outrage from viewers, community leaders and President Obama himself. But now, complete strangers are lending a helping hand to the victim.

Reddit users and the internet have raised more than $160,000 for the mentally-challenged man abused in a Facebook Live video last week.

The attorney for the 18-year-old victim said his client’s family is working class with modest means and the money will help him going forward in treatment.

