More than $160K raised for victim in Facebook Live attack
It was the viral video that drew outrage from viewers, community leaders and President Obama himself. But now, complete strangers are lending a helping hand to the victim.
Reddit users and the internet have raised more than $160,000 for the mentally-challenged man abused in a Facebook Live video last week.
The attorney for the 18-year-old victim said his client’s family is working class with modest means and the money will help him going forward in treatment.
For a link to the GoFundMe page, click here.