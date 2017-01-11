Viral video shows employees using food as jump rope

by Rachel Jordan

RIVER CITY, FL (CNN) – It’s the food video that’s gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

The video was recorded on the social media app Snapchat showing Jimmy John’s employees using dough to jump rope and playing around with it in the kitchen. You can see the dough hit the ground multiple times.

The local franchisers who own the location in River City, Florida did issue a statement saying that the employees has been terminated and an investigation confirmed the dough was immediately discarded after the incident.