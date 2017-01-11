Oreo Cadbury Eggs exist, but there’s a catch

by Rachel Jordan

Cadbury Eggs have become an Easter tradition for a lot of people. Now, that tradition comes in a brand new flavor.

The new creme-egg flavor features the same smooth chocolate shell as the original but is filled with Oreo cream and biscuit instead of the traditional yellow and white creme filling.

The catch? The new Oreo egg is only available in Canada and the UK, but that isn’t stopping candy lovers from pleading for it to be released here in the United States.