Death For Roof

Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof will face the death penalty.

by wfxb

A jury has condemned Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof. The22 year-old was given a death sentence Tuesday, after showing no remorse for fatally shooting nine church members in a hate-fueled attack inside Mother Emanuel AME church back in 2015. In a statement, Roof’s family said they will always love Roof, and, that they are praying for the church shooting victims and their families. A formal sentencing hearing is still set to take place today, where victim’s families will have opportunity to speak openly in court.