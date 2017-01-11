Buzzfeed published an ‘unverified and explosive’ dossier of Trump-Russia ties

by Rachel Jordan

Tuesday night, Buzzfeed decided to publish an unverified report about Donald Trump and his ties to Russia, sparking a fierce debate about ethics in the media.

The documents were reportedly comprised by a British former intelligence agent, alleging that Russia was “cultivating, supporting and assisting” Trump for at least five years and that Russian spies had exploited Trump’s ‘personal obsessions and perversion” to gather compromising material.

The president-elect denied and denounced the claims in a series of tweets, deeming the article ‘fake news,’ calling it a ‘political witch hunt.’