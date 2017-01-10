Man fined $128 for warming up his car in driveway

by Rachel Jordan

ROSEVILLE, MI (CNN) – One man’s parking ticket is going viral. It shows he got a ticket for warming up his car in his own driveway. But why?

Taylor Trupiano says he was just doing what most do during a cold Michigan morning, but police say it was because he left the keys in the ignition with the motor running with no one around.

Roseville Police say the law exists to prevent car theft. The $128 fine should be a cautionary tale for most Americans, as idling laws exist in 31 states.