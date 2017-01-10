Here’s what your neighbors are binge-watching on Netflix

by Rachel Jordan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFXB) – These cold, wintry days are enough to make you want to get cozy on the couch and binge watch a series or two on Netflix, right? Well, if you need some suggestions as to what to watch, here’s what your neighbors are binging on.

HighspeedInternet.com collected data from Netflix-watchers from across the country and found the most-streamed shows state by state.

According to the research, South Carolinians love the Netflix-original series, ‘Bloodline.’ In the Tar Heel State and many other states in the south, they can’t get enough of political drama, ‘Scandal.’