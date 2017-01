Eye of the Tiger: Clemson dethrones Alabama, 35-31

by Rachel Jordan

TAMPA, FL (WFXB) – Thirty-five years in the making, Clemson clinched the College Football Championship title.

The Clemson Tigers beat top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide 35-to-31 in the playoff title game last night. With just six seconds left, Deshaun Watson finds Hunter Renfrow for the winning touchdown.

The Tiger’s got even with the Crimson Tide, because Alabama beat Clemson in last year’s title game 45-to-40.