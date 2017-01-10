Deadly Chase in Orlando

The search continues for a man accused of multiple murders, including an Orlando police officer.

by wfxb

A manhunt is still underway for a suspect accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an off-duty police officer in Orlando, Florida. Another law enforcement officer, Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis, was killed in a traffic accident while searching for the suspect. Already wanted for a month, 41 year-old Markeith Lloyd was confronted in a parking lot by Master Sgt. Debra Clayton when Lloyd allegedly opened fire, killing Clayton. Authorities believe Lloyd is still in the Orlando area.