Winter Weather Worries

A big storm brings several feet of snow to the East Coast and flooding concerns to the West.

by wfxb

Snow storms hit both coasts of the United States, forcing millions of people to dig out from the wintry mess. An ensuing rainstorm has raised flooding concerns in the Sierra mountains in California and Nevada, where evacuations have been ordered and some have been rescued. Along the East coast, snowstorms led to traffic deaths in several Southern states. The forecast should stay clear for the East, while the West is expecting more rain.