Trump drops longtime Inauguration Day parade announcer

by Rachel Jordan

WASHINGTON, DC – The announcer’s voice you’ll be hearing at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration will be a new one. A longtime inauguration announcer says he doesn’t have that job any more.

Charlie Brotman has served as lead announcer for 11 presidents, from Eisenhower to Obama. But in an email this week, the iconic voice of the Washington Senators baseball team learned his tenure had been trumped.

In a statement, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said “it will be proud to honor Charlie as Announcer Chairman Emeritus on January 20th. We are thrilled for Steve Ray to be introducing a new generation of Americans to the grand traditions of the Inaugural Parade.”