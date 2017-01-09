Sunday was ‘No Pants’ day on subways around the globe

by Rachel Jordan

The bitter cold didn’t stop people around the world from stripping down to their underwear for the annual ‘No Pants Subway Ride.’

From Berlin to London to Boston, commuters shed their trousers for the 16th annual event.

Improv Everywhere, the NY-based group behind the event, say participants are asked to keep a straight face and respond matter-of-factly to anyone who asks if they are cold. More than 60 cities and 25 different countries were represented in this year’s event.