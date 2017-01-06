Trump say U.S. taxpayers will pay for wall, claims Mexico will reimburse costs

by Rachel Jordan

Remember that border wall that Trump promised so often during his campaign? The president-elect now wants Congress to cover the bill, and he says Mexico can pay taxpayers back at some point in the future.

The president-elect’s transition team is talking with house GOP leaders in private meetings about the wall, and Trump now wants money for the wall to be added to a congressional funding bill.

The move would break a key Trump campaign promise to make Mexico pay for the wall.

Trump defended his new proposal in a tweet Friday, suggesting Mexico would eventually reimburse the US for the cost.