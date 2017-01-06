Sheriff offers Trump inmates to build border wall

by Rachel Jordan

Promising to build the wall, but still no definitive plan how. President-elect Trump just got one offer from a sheriff in Massachusetts.

Sheriff Thomas Hodgson says the National Inmates Community Endeavors Project would deploy inmates to build the wall along the Mexican border or to aid in natural disasters.

Sheriff Hodgson says his idea is legal and cost-saving using federal dollars to operate the program, but the ACLU says otherwise, deeming the proposal ‘unconstitutional.’