Healthcare and Hacking Breifs

President-Elect Trump continues to fight Democrats on health care and alleged Russian hacking.

by wfxb

Republicans and Democrats are preparing for a series of battles on Capitol Hill, fueled by the approaching arrival of a new President. The future of the Affordable Care Act is at stake, with President-Elect Trump vowing to repeal the program put in place by his predecessor. President Obama will be hearing the latest U.S. Intelligence report on possible Russian hacking disrupting the election, while two top intelligence officials will be testifying on the alleged hacking a global cyber security before Congress today as well.