Video shows North Carolina school officer slamming girl to ground

by Rachel Jordan

ROLESVILLE, NC (WFXB) – A North Carolina school resource officer is now on paid leave after he was caught on camera slamming a female student to the ground.

The Roseville Police Department is reviewing this video that was first posted to Twitter. Police have identified the officer as Ruben De Los Santos. They say he has been at the school for nearly four years.

The police chief confirmed that De Los Santos was responding to a fight between two female students. The officer was wearing a body camera, but the footage will not be released just yet.