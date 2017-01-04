Proposed bill would require school uniforms in South Carolina

by Rachel Jordan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFXB) – There is a pre-filed bill that may upset some students across the state.

South Carolina Rep. Caesar McKnight of Lake City has pre-filed a bill that would require all public school students to wear uniforms. The bill says it would remove distractions and the peer pressure of having to wear designer labels.

The wording of the bill says another advantage of having uniforms prevents students from wearing certain colors that show gang affiliation. The bill says it would be up to the State Board of Education to adopt and enforce a state-wide dress code that includes uniforms.