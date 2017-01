New Jersey is the most ‘moved from’ state in America

by Rachel Jordan

Seems that a lot of people want to get out of New Jersey.

A new study by moving company United Van Lines reveals New Jersey tops the list of the most-moved from states in 2016. It’s the 5th straight year New Jersey has topped the list.

The study also shows that a lot of movers, especially retirees, are heading south. The Palmetto State ranked number 5 in 2016 for inbound moves, dropping from second place the previous year.