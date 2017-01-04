Automaker Not Going Abroad

The Ford Motor Company has scrapped plans for a plant in Mexico.

by wfxb

Following criticism from President-Elect Trump, America’s second-largest auto manufacturer has decided to scrap plans for a new plant to have been built in Mexico. Ford is now planning to invest in an existing plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. Another U.S. manufacturer, GM, has also received criticism for building the Chevrolet Cruze abroad, although GM insists all Cruze vehicles sold in the U.S. are built in Ohio. Ford is still planning on shifting some manufacturing overseas.