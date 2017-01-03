Police in South Carolina struggle to enforce texting-while-driving law

by Rachel Jordan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFXB) – South Carolina has been ranked the second most-dangerous state to drive in, and a new report may offer insight as to why.

The Post and Courier reported that many police offers in South Carolina are not enforcing the state’s texting-while-driving law.

North Charleston, the state’s third largest city, has not ticketed a single driver since the law was introduced two years ago. Charleston has ticketed fewer than three dozen drivers since that time.

