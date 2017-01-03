Moped drivers could face stricter laws in South Carolina

by Rachel Jordan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFXB) – As moped-related deaths continue to rise in South Carolina, a group of state lawmakers plan to take another swing at moped safety laws.

South Carolina Senator Greg Hembree introduced the bill that would create one definition of mopeds which would make them subject to South Carolina traffic laws.

Moped operators would also have to have a moped or driver’s license and be at least 15-years old. The law would also require helmets for drivers and riders under 21-years old and reflective safety vests after dark.