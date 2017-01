Japanese Airport Install ‘Smartphone Wipes’ In Public Restrooms

by Lauren Pogulis

Worried about the germs getting on your phone while you use the restroom? The Japanese International Airport has the solution. From now through the middle of March, the airport is testing out ‘smartphone wipes’ that will allow users to wipe down their phones while they’re using the bathroom.