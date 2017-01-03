Airline employee locked in with luggage on flight from Charlotte

by Rachel Jordan

A sky high surprise for airport authorities at Washington-Dulles International, once they discovered a man trapped inside the cargo hold.

United Airlines confirmed that one of their Charlotte-based baggage handlers was found locked in with the luggage of Flight 6060 Sunday afternoon.

United says the employee was found unharmed – which is incredible since the flight reached 27,000 feet – flying at a speed of 470 miles per hour. Still no word on why or how the crew member got locked in.