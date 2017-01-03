Airline employee locked in with luggage on flight from Charlotte

by Rachel Jordan

A sky high surprise for airport authorities at Washington-Dulles International, once they discovered a man trapped inside the cargo hold.

United Airlines confirmed that one of their Charlotte-based baggage handlers was found locked in with the luggage of Flight 6060 Sunday afternoon.

United says the employee was found unharmed – which is incredible since the flight reached 27,000 feet – flying at a speed of 470 miles per hour. Still no word on why or how the crew member got locked in.

Related

Locked in Cargo
South Carolina lawmaker proposes bathroom bill sim...
Carolina residents prepare for state border shift ...
HB2 Upheld