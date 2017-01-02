Shooter Still at Large

Turkish authorities are on a massive manhunt for the gunman who opened fire at a nightclub.

by wfxb

A massive manhunt is underway in Turkey as authorities seek to capture a terrorist who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub. More than 600 people were inside celebrating the new year when the single assailant -reportedly dressed in a Santa Claus costume- stormed inside and opened fire. A gun was left behind at the scene, and officials believe thet assailant changed clothes while inside the building. So far, no terrorist groups have claimed responsibility.