South Carolina lawmaker proposes bathroom bill similar to HB2

by Rachel Jordan

A South Carolina senator has now pre-filed a bill that would give the state what some are calling its own version of North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2.

The new bill would ban local governments from creating laws that force businesses to have transgender restrooms.

HB 3012 lets local governments designate bathroom use by biological sex, saying that’s not discrimination. The author, Rep. Steven Long of Boiling Springs, said it aims to protect businesses by giving them the power to choose who can and cannot use which bathroom in their establishment.