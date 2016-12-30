Parents claim that Hatchimals swear in their sleep

by Rachel Jordan

The hits keep coming for Hatchimals as some parents are claiming the most-hyped toy of the season has a potty mouth.

The news follows numerous complaints that Hatchimals are failing to hatch. Hatchimals, which sold out in stores in the weeks leading up to Christmas, make unintelligible noises and can repeat words or phrases that humans teach them.

A series of videos popping up online show the interactive toy spewing inappropriate phrases while the creature is sleeping, but some commenters believe the Hatchimals are saying ‘hug me’ instead of what the parents are claiming.