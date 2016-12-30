Carolina residents prepare for state border shift on Jan. 1

by Rachel Jordan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFXB) – More than a dozen families in North and South Carolina will ring in the New Year with their homes moving across state lines.

As of January 1st, 2017, 19 homes in York County and Gaston County along the border of both states will be impacted, as a result of a border dispute between the two states approved earlier this year.

Some families will find their homes move to the other side of the new border entirely, but others aren’t as lucky. Homes that will become split by the new border will now have to pay property taxes to both states.