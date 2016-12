Obama tops Trump as ‘most admired’ man in America

by Rachel Jordan

America has spoken and decided who they admire most in 2016.

For the ninth year in a row, respondents to a Gallup poll ranked Barack Obama as the most admired man in America. Coming in second place with 15% was Donald Trump.

Among women, Hillary Clinton was the most admired for the 15th year in a row, and the 21st time overall. Current First Lady Michelle Obama came in second place.